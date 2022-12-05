Skorpios Trust Sells 1,636,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at $142,324,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 684,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,359. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

