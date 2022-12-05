Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ SNPO opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Snap One has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $594.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.20.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
