Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Snap One Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Snap One has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $594.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

About Snap One

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

