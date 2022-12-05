Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.64.

NYSE SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Snowflake by 84.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Snowflake by 10.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

