Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.05) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON:SCT traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($15.41). The stock had a trading volume of 67,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.66. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($22.99). The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,349.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 29.20 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

