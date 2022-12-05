Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.