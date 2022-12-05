Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spire Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.74 on Monday. Spire has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Spire



Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

