Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of SPR opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

