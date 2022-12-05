Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
