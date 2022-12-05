Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.81.

Splunk stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

