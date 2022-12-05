Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %
Splunk stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
