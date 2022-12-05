SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 78,974 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.22.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
