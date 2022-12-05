SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 78,974 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.22.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

