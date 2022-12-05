SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.47) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.59) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.77).

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.40 ($2.58). 360,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,850. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

