Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.14 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $56.14 million and $3.45 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

