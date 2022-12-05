Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $79.70 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,055.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010807 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00240777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02324787 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,382,837.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

