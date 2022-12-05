Status Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $79.76 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02324787 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,382,837.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

