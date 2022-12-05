Stephens Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.73.
nCino stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $58.71.
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in nCino by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 61.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 46.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
