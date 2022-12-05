Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.30

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at 1.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 1.15. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 2.60.

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 33.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 25.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

