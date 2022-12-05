Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 5th (AAMC, AAU, AEZS, AGRX, AGTC, AKTX, ALK, BIOC, BPY, CADE)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR). They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (TSE:FL). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). They issued a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL). They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY). They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.27) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI). ThinkEquity issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.