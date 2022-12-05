Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 5th (AAMC, AAU, AEZS, AGRX, AGTC, AKTX, ALK, BIOC, BPY, CADE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR). They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (TSE:FL). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). They issued a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL). They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY). They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.27) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI). ThinkEquity issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

