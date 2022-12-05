Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,396 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 487% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,625 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

