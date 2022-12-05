StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.5 %

MNOV opened at $2.59 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

