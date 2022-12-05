StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Stock Down 1.5 %
MNOV opened at $2.59 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
