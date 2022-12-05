StockNews.com Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Big Lots stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 130.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 231.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

