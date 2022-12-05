StockNews.com Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Big Lots Stock Up 2.0 %
Big Lots stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.
Big Lots Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 130.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 231.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
