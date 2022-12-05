StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $43.28. 1,370,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,694. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

