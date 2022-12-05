StockNews.com Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIII. Barclays decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

