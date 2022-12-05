StockNews.com Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Buy

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.