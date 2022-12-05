STP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.49 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $54.60 million and $2.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,016.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010808 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036210 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00051252 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005805 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021407 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00240057 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About STP
STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.
Buying and Selling STP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.