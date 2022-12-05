STP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.49 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $54.60 million and $2.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03186783 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,018,049.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

