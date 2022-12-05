Strike Tops One Day Volume of $918,993.28 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.46 or 0.00067260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and $918,993.28 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,463,582 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

