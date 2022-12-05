Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.42 million.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $854.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares in the company, valued at $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.