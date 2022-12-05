Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 19,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. 328,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,363,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

