Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $22.59 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.