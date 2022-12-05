Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.