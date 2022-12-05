Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Down 6.7%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 469,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 616,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

About Surface Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 508,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.