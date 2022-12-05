SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.6 %

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $25.95.

