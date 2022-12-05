sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $15.69 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,721,608 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

