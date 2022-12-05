Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.26

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 317440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Switch Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $218,588,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,675,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $91,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,694,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 2,199,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $66,614,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

