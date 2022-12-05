Synapse (SYN) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. Synapse has a market cap of $117.33 million and $784,590.11 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

