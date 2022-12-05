Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Syscoin has a market cap of $79.49 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,056.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00652459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00244992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00055173 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,585,289 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

