Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.28. The stock had a trading volume of 76,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,875. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.