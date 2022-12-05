Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the period. ResMed makes up approximately 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $39,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.