Tapestry (TPR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):

11/29/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $45.00.

11/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $38.00.

11/14/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00.

11/3/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

