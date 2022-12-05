TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.47.

Shares of TRP opened at C$58.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.65. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$54.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

