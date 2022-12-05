TD Securities Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$97.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

CNQ opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

