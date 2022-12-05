Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 963,400 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 4.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.39% of Teck Resources worth $61,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

