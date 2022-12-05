Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

