Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
