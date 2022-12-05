Terran Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $37.49 million and $2.09 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00009271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

