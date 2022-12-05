Tezos Price Up 4.2% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $927.97 million and $13.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002493 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008078 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,140,938 coins and its circulating supply is 918,707,275 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

