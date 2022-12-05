TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $128.11 Average PT from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

