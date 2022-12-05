The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

