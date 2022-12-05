The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.88. 177,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

