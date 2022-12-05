The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $205,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 805.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.31. 27,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,820. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.