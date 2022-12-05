The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 6.8% in November

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hershey Stock Down 1.1 %

HSY traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,756. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a one year low of $177.74 and a one year high of $241.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

