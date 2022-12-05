The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

