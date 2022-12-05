The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of HHC opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
